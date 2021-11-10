Medical experts are ‘very disappointed’ by Matthew McConaughey’s vaccine remarks.

Medical experts have voiced their displeasure with Matthew McConaughey’s recent comments against the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Texan movie star said this week that he opposes requiring youngsters to get the coronavirus vaccine, which has sparked outrage.

Despite the fact that the 52-year-old Interstellar star has received the vaccine, he has stated that he will not give it to his children.

“I couldn’t make it mandatory for the younger children to be vaccinated. I’m still looking for more information “On November 9, McConaughey remarked at the New York Times DealBook summit.

His comments came only days after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Covid-19 vaccinations from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE for children aged 5 to 11.

McConaughy is the father of three children, ages 13, 11, and eight. In an interview with author Andrew Ross Sorkin, he emphasized the importance of “personal decision” in this situation.

He stated, “I’m vaccinated.” “My wife is immunized. I didn’t do it because someone forced me to; I did it because I wanted to.” “Do I believe there is a ruse or a conspiracy theory at work? No way. We’ve all got to get out of that story. There isn’t a single conspiracy idea around vaccines “he stated

McConaughey clarified that “for now,” he does not want to have his children vaccinated against the virus.

“I’ll tell you right now, I’m not vaccinating mine,” he stated.

Some medical professionals were disappointed by McConaughey’s remarks.

Joy Henningsen, a clinical assistant professor at The University of Alabama in Birmingham, tweeted, “Not right, not right, not right.”

She said, “Extremely disappointed to see this from @McConaughey.”

This is quite disappointing from @McConaughey. https://t.co/H6h6d2DJ5M — Dr. Joy Henningsen (@JoyHenningsenMD) 10 November 2021 Alastair McAlpine, a pediatrician, added: “Is that correct? Especially following his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. So depressing.” McConaughey earned an Academy Award for his role as Ron Woodroof, a real-life AIDS sufferer who smuggled unapproved pharmaceutical medications into Texas after finding them to be beneficial in treating his symptoms.

Last month, the actor spoke out against a new Texas abortion law, calling the limitations “juvenile.”

