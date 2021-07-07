MCU Easter Eggs Revealed in ‘Loki’ Episode 5 Recap

In Episode 5 of Loki, fans were treated to plenty of mystery, narrative development, and characters, but keen viewers will have noticed a slew of Marvel Easter eggs, prompting them to gesture at the screen like a Leonardo DiCaprio meme.

“Journey Into Mystery” introduced Classic Loki, Kid Loki, and Alligator Loki, as well as setting our Loki and Sylvie up for an epic conclusion in next week’s Disney+ show.

Before then, go back and watch Episode 5 to see if you can discover all of the smart callbacks to other Marvel heroes and themes concealed throughout The Void. Here are a handful you might have missed, as well as the explanations for the more esoteric ones.

Thanoscopter

You may have noticed the glaring black letters scrawled across a crashed yellow helicopter, but did you know that in the comic books, the Mad Titan actually piloted this chopper?

It first appeared in a Spider-Man issue in 1979 before being resurrected in Deadpool’s self-referential world in 2015.

As the five Lokis enter their secret hideout, the Thanoscopter can be seen in Loki.

Throg

A little critter buried in dirt tries to burst out of a glass jar with the label “T365” when the camera pans through the ground. Thor’s hammer Mjolnir is also clearly visible buried right above it.

Frog Thor, or Throg as he was afterwards known, is the monster trapped inside the jar. Loki changed Thor into a frog in the comics, and it became a running plot arc in the Thor comics, one of which being issue #365.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki is also said to have turned Thor into a frog. During Loki’s play in Thor: Ragnarok, a dying Loki (Matt Damon) tells Thor (Luke Hemsworth) about the day he turned him into a frog.

Despite the fact that it’s only a frog version, this is the first time we’ve seen Thor or any other Avenger in this Loki series.

The Stark Tower is a fortress in the Stark

The ruins of Stark Tower originally appear in Episode 4’s post-credits scene, but they reappearance in “Journey Into Mystery.”

Because there are ships, buildings, and other landmarks, pinpointing the actual location of the characters is difficult. This is a condensed version of the information.