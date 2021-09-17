McKenzie Scott gave $567 million to racial equity organizations, making him the only major donor in ten states.

According to an Associated Press investigation, novelist MacKenzie Scott, 51, has quietly dominated philanthropy in the area of racial fairness, funding the top beneficiaries of racial equity grants in 27 states.

According to early statistics from the philanthropy research firm Candid, Scott was responsible for the distribution of $567 million to racial equity organizations since the police killing of George Floyd.

Scott, who divorced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, gave the majority of racial equity-related contributions to the top beneficiaries in at least 11 states. Furthermore, she was the sole big donor to such organizations in ten more states, with education-related gifts accounting for the majority of her contributions.

However, because the $8.7 billion she donated since 2020 has gone to specific organizations, it’s unknown how significant her contributions have been in some states. According to the Associated Press, the impact of donations by state is difficult to assess because some may have larger implications.

Scott noted in a July 2020 post announcing $1.7 billion in contributions, “There’s no doubt in my opinion that anyone’s personal riches is the consequence of a collaborative effort, and of social systems that give possibilities to some people, but hurdles to countless others.” Her financing decisions, she said, were “driven by a genuine belief in the value that people from all backgrounds bring to problem-solving on any issue.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Shock.

That’s how Ruth Simmons, the president of a historically Black institution in Texas, felt in December when she got a call alerting her that the school will be given $50 million, more than ten times its previous greatest gift. Simmons, the president of Prairie View A&M University, assumed she had misheard the caller and requested that the amount be repeated: “Five-Zero.”

Scott was the contributor this time, and he has quietly reset the philanthropic agenda for racial equity. Similar stories of surprise have emerged from across the country in the last year, as Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, have given unexpected gifts to institutions and NGOs.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in donations to HBCU powerhouses like Morehouse College and Hispanic-Serving Institutions backed up Scott’s remarks, which he later joined by Jewett. This is a condensed version of the information.