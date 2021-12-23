McDonald’s social media posts mostly target children in low- and middle-income countries, according to a study.

According to a new study, McDonald’s social media marketing appears to be geared on children in lower-middle-income countries. This could increase the risk of diet-related health problems in certain areas.

According to the British Medical Journal, McDonald’s is the “biggest fast food firm in the world,” with operations in 101 countries. However, nothing is known about the promotional strategies it employs across continents.

“Fast food firms’ social media advertising continues to rise around the world, and exposure to food advertising contributes to poor diet and negative health outcomes (e.g., cardiovascular disease),” according to the authors of a recent study published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health.

Instagram Accounts of McDonald’s

The researchers examined the company’s Instagram page in seven high-income (the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the UAE, Portugal, and Panama) countries, five upper-middle-income (Romania, Lebanon, Malaysia, Brazil, and South Africa), and three lower-middle-income (Indonesia, Egypt, and India) countries.

From September through December 2019, the researchers took screenshots of the accounts’ posts and “quantified the amount of followers, ‘likes,’ ‘comments,’ and video views linked with each account in April 2020.”

The company’s accounts in these nations collectively have 10 million followers, 3,883,952 million “likes,” 164,816 comments, and 38.2 million video views.

The researchers discovered 849 marketing positions, but found that the three lower-middle-income countries had more than the others. In fact, the lower-middle-income countries had 154 percent more posts than the higher-income countries.

According to the study, “about 12 percent of posts in high-income nations had child-targeted themes, compared to 22 percent in lower-middle-income countries.” “Price discounts and free giveaways were featured in 14% of posts in high-income countries, compared to 40% in lower-middle-income ones.” Furthermore, higher-income countries’ accounts showed more healthy habits than upper-middle and lower-middle-income countries’ accounts.

Vulnerable Countries’ Healthcare Issues

The researchers cautioned that because it is an observational study, it cannot prove cause and effect and must be “interpreted cautiously.”

It also doesn’t take into account other factors like shopping habits. Furthermore, it’s probable that McDonald’s in different nations operate in different ways, with separate command and control structures.

“While social media accounts are frequently organized within a firm in the United States, there may be extra variables to consider if accounts are contracted out in other countries,” the researchers stated.

