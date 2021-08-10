McDonald’s Saweetie Meal Price, Information, and Purchase

This week, McDonald’s unveiled its new “Sweetie meal” in the United States.

The fast food chain’s latest menu cooperation with American rapper Saweetie follows previous collaborations with global K-pop band BTS, as well as American rapper Travis Scott and Colombian artist J Balvin.

According to the McDonald’s website, the Saweetie meal includes a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets with two sauces (“Saweetie ‘N Sour” and “Tangy BBQ”), medium fries, and a medium Sprite soft drink.

According to USA Today, the meal is delivered in “icy new packaging” inspired by the rapper’s “own aesthetic.”

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up in Hayward, California, all the way to my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” Saweetie said in a statement announcing the debut last month, according to People.

“I can enjoy my order in a variety of ways depending on my mood. The rapper continued, “I prefer to keep things new – I know that’s correct.”

“We’re excited to work up with Saweetie, a true brand lover who puts her own perspective on everything she touches across music, fashion, beauty, and culture,” Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s chief marketing and digital customer experience officer, said last month.

“And now, by honoring her love for our food and passion for messing things up, she’s brought that spark and innovation to her signature McDonald’s order.”

When Will the Saweetie Meal Be Available?

On Monday, the Saweetie lunch was officially launched. It’s only available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s locations in the United States.

According to USA Today, it can be ordered via the McDonald’s mobile app, purchased in-store at participating restaurants (including by drive-thru), and delivered via McDelivery, the company’s delivery service.

style=”div”>div style=”div”>div style=”div”>div style border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width:. background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width:. This is a condensed version of the information.