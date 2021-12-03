Mayor de Blasio of New York City Expands the Vaccine Mandate to Include Employees at Private, Religious Schools.

The Associated Press reported that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded prior directives mandating COVID immunizations for public school employees to include all staff at private and religious schools.

By December 20, around 56,000 employees of the city’s 938 nonpublic schools will be required to produce proof of at least one dose.

In a letter to de Blasio, Rabbi David Zwiebel, chairman of the Group of NYC Religious and Independent School Officials, stated that the committee “strongly rejects” the decision.

“While we support and typically advocate COVID immunization in our schools, and while the vast majority of our personnel are already vaccinated, most of our schools do not require it as a condition of employment. Many of our schools believe that COVID immunization should be left to individual choice rather than government mandate “In the letter, Zwiebel wrote:

Starting in October, the prior regulations applied to the country’s largest public school system, with an extension that included police officers, firefighters, and sanitation personnel.

Employees who did not comply with the public school mandate were previously placed on unpaid leave, but according to The New York Times, over 95 percent have been vaccinated in accordance with the rule. The figure is significantly higher than the reported vaccination rate of roughly 77 percent of New Yorkers.

As the city prepared for an expected increase in cases from the recently found omicron COVID variant, de Blasio issued a separate expansion of the order to encompass other child care employees in the city earlier this week.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“We’re doing everything we can to protect our students and school workers,” de Blasio said in a statement. “A mandate for nonpublic school employees will help keep our school communities and youngest New Yorkers safe.”

Vaccinations will be provided to any private or religious schools that request them, according to municipal authorities, and the city will cooperate with school officials to prepare for the mandate’s deadline and assure compliance.

Questions regarding how many private school personnel are already vaccinated and how the city will enforce the mandate at private schools were not immediately answered by city authorities.

It is a public school. This is a condensed version of the information.