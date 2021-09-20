Mayim Bialik: To Host Jeopardy!, I’d Give Up My First Child! Forever.

Despite the fact that Jeopardy! Even though it was a significant part of the cultural lexicon when I was a kid, I didn’t grow up in a household where the program was regularly viewed. We simply didn’t watch much television together. However, there was an episode of Blossom during which Alex Trebek appeared in a dream scene. He and I didn’t film together, but having such a well-known celebrity participate on our show was hugely meaningful. Jeopardy! was already a massive element of our society.

I was the type of person who got everything wrong whenever I watched the show and tried to play along. I don’t have the kind of expertise you’ll need for the presentation, such as 16th-century French philosophy. To be honest, I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to pursue the route I’m on now.

My 15-year-old son told me earlier this year that he had seen individuals online suggesting that I host Jeopardy! as a guest host. My son and I joked with my agent, Richard Weitz, that we believed I’d be terrific at hosting. Richard informed me that he was already working on it. I’m not sure if he was feigning it or if he was already on it, but I got a call from Jeopardy! a few weeks later.

When I first started guest hosting, I had to learn all of the show’s regulations and lingo. My mother was perplexed as to why every answer was in the form of a question—she had no idea what Jeopardy was all about! At the very least, I was aware of this, but I was scared of taking on the role of guest host. I was apprehensive since there had already been guest hosts who had caused a stir on the internet.

However, hosting came naturally to me, and I felt really connected to the crew and employees. I rarely have the impression that I belong somewhere after such a short time, but when I was there, I felt a strange—but positive—feeling. I recall saying, “I don’t want to leave.” I had no idea what was going to happen at the time.

I seldom watch myself, and I was directing As Sick as I Was, a film I created.