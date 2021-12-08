Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings: Who Are They? The ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts for the Rest of the Season

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been named as the hosts of Jeopardy! for the balance of the current season.

“We’re thrilled to share the news that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to host Jeopardy! through the end of the season. Season 38 will have Michael Davies as executive producer “Sony confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday. “As we approach towards 2022, we’re thrilled to have such an excellent and experienced staff in front of and behind the camera!” The season will continue to air new episodes till July 29, 2022.

Following the abrupt departure of Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, who was briefly tapped to take over Alex Trebek’s role, the two were named the new hosts of the shows.

Before his passing in November, Trebek presented Jeopardy! for 37 years.

Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rogers, Robin Roberts, Katie Couric, and George Stephanopoulos had also auditioned for the full-time position.

Bialik, Mayim

Bialik is best known for her role as Amy Fowler on The Big Bang Theory, for which she won two Critics’ Choice Awards and was nominated for four Emmys.

Bialik began her acting career as a child actress in San Diego. She returned to school after her stint as the title character in NBC’s Blossom, earning a Bachelor of Science and a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA.

She presently stars in Fox’s Call Me Kat and hosts Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, a mental health podcast.

Bialik was chosen to anchor Jeopardy! specials and tournaments when Richards was named the permanent host of the syndicated show.

Following Richards’ departure due to many problems from his background, Sony stated that Bialik would host for a few weeks before splitting hosting responsibilities with Jennings.

Bialik had indicated interest in permanently taking up the post.

“I joke that I would give up my first child to host permanently!” she wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Newsday.

Michael Stone, her ex-husband, and she have two sons together.

Ken Jennings is an American actor.

Jennings is well-known as the highest-earning American game show participant, having won cash awards on five separate shows, including $4.5 million on Jeopardy!

Jennings grew up in South Korea and Singapore, but was born just outside of Seattle. This is a condensed version of the information.