Matthew Perry Posts Upbeat Photo in First Candid Post Since Fiancée Split

In his first non-promotional post since revealing his divorce from fiancée Molly Hurwitz, Matthew Perry wants his fans to know that he’s having “good days.”

On Wednesday, the Friends star, 51, posted to his Instagram account for the first time in a month, sharing a candid snapshot of himself smiling at a restaurant table.

The actor showed his dazzling whites in the photo, which he captioned: “Happy days…”, while wearing a flipped black baseball cap that matched his dark shirt.

The post, which received more than 1 million likes in less than 12 hours, was only the star’s second since declaring the breakup of his engagement to Hurwitz on the image-sharing platform.

Perry’s last tweet, on June 9, showed him posing in Friends memorabilia that he had been selling around the time of the sitcom’s reunion special.

Perry wished literary manager Hurwitz, 29, “the best” as they launched on separate lives, according to a statement sent to People on June 2.

“Things don’t always work out, and this is one of them. He told the publication, “I wish Molly the best.”

Perry and Hurwitz, both from Massachusetts, started dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in late November 2020.

Perry told People at the time, “I decided to get engaged.” “Fortunately, I was dating the most beautiful woman on the face of the world at the time.”

