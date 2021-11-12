Matthew McConaughey’s claim that COVID is harmless to children is incorrect, according to the Surgeon General.

Matthew McConaughey has recently garnered criticism for his resistance to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children, particularly for claiming that he has not vaccinated his younger children. The US Surgeon General, on the other hand, is adamant that the “Interstellar” star is incorrect.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy defended vaccinations in a CNN interview on Tuesday, calling them “remarkably safe” after nearly a year of clinical studies. He also used the opportunity to remind parents that COVID-19 poses a serious hazard to children.

“In our youngsters, Covid is not safe. Regrettably, several children have died. Hundreds, if not thousands, of youngsters have been admitted to hospitals “Murthy, who is one of the top health professionals in the United States, said as much.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, reacts to Matthew McConaughey’s statement that he does not want to vaccinate his children just yet:

“COVID is not innocuous in our children… [vaccines]are also extremely safe.” pic.twitter.com/d8WKwratNyMc Conaughey’s remarks come a week after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer-use BioNTech’s in youngsters aged 5 to 11. The actor stated that he, his wife, and their oldest child, who is 13, are all vaccinated, but that he did not believe there was enough knowledge available to implement a vaccine mandate for children under the age of six.

“I’ll tell you right now, I’m not vaccinating my young children.” “At The New York Times’ DealBook Summit, McConaughey stated. “I couldn’t make it mandatory for the younger children to be vaccinated. I’m still looking for further information.” McConaughey published a clarifying statement on Instagram on Nov. 10 after receiving flak for appearing to put doubt on vaccines at a time when misinformation about their negative effects is rampant. In a response accompanying his story, McConaughey clarified that he was simply expressing his skepticism of vaccine mandates for children under the age of six.

“When asked about vaccination mandates for children, I responded, ‘I couldn’t mandate it for kids just now.’ What wasn’t obvious was that I was explicitly talking to the 5-11-year-old mandate,” McConaughey stated on Instagram.

"When asked about vaccination mandates for children, I responded, 'I couldn't mandate it for kids just now.' What wasn't obvious was that I was explicitly talking to the 5-11-year-old mandate," McConaughey stated on Instagram.

"What is NOT true, and has been implied by the clickbait headlines subsequently, is that I am anti-vaccination of children in any way." This is untrue. Levi, our 13-year-old son, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19." There was talk that McConaughey's statement was politically motivated. McConaughey has long been rumored to be considering a bid for governor of his native state.