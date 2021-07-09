Matthew McConaughey Teases a ‘Centrist’ Bid for Governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey has intimated that if he runs for governor of Texas, he’ll run on a “centrist” platform.

The actor, 51, has suggested in recent months that he’s considering a run for governor in his home state of Texas in 2022, where he’d face two-term incumbent Greg Abbott.

McConaughey has also avoided announcing whether he will run as a Democrat, Republican, or Independent candidate, despite the fact that he has yet to officially declare his candidacy.

In a new interview with Jeff Krasno on the Commune podcast, the star appeared to embrace a “centrist” agenda as he discussed the divided climate of politics.

McConaughey stated, “We’re all much more centrist than we’re told to believe.” “We have the figures… We’re in charge of the ship. Now, there are a couple of militia pirate groups on the extreme right and far left that are coming over, and we’re being taught that they’re the ultimate boogeyman and that we should be terrified… Let’s toss them overboard. “Don’t let ’em on the board.”

When questioned by Krasno if he thought he could bring the people of the United States together at a time when political tensions are at an all-time high, he replied, “I don’t think it’s a policy that transforms us.” I honestly believe that each of us has the ability to take greater responsibility for ourselves. I understand why we don’t always agree. I understand why I don’t always agree with youâ€”the sacrifices that can be made…”

He went on to encourage folks to think about the “larger, shinier proverbial pot of gold that we acquire with some awareness of delayed gratificationâ€”both for ourselves and for others. There’s a lot more that brings us together.”

“Our trust meter in America is at an all-time low,” McConaughey continued. “We don’t have faith in each other… Because the United States of America is still the United States of America, we’ve become so individualistic that we’ve tainted the concept of American individuality. I believe that right now is a bombastic sort of one-liner when we talk about the United States, country of the free and opportunity.”

He stated, "Everyone has been in a family." "In a family, there are rules."