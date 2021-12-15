Matthew McConaughey has how many children?

Matthew McConaughey stars in the animated picture Sing 2, which opens in theaters on December 22, and he opted to attend the premiere with his family.

On Monday, December 13, the actor appeared on the red carpet for the film with his wife Camila Alves and his children to commemorate the release of his latest picture.

Everything you need to know about Matthew McConaughey’s children is right here.

McConaughey married Alves in June 2012, after meeting in 2006 and becoming engaged on Christmas Day of that year.

The couple has three children, Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8, who reside with them in Austin, Texas.

The premiere of Sing 2 took place at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, where McConaughey, Alves, and their three children were dressed to impress.

The actor was so ecstatic to be able to invite his family that he posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “Family affair at #Sing2 premiere.”

Alves followed suit, posting a selfie with McConaughey and a photo of him on the red carpet with their two sons.

"The three most important male presence in my life… what a gift to see the lads so big!!" she exclaimed in the caption.