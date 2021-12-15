Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He Didn’t Run for Governor of Texas.

Matthew McConaughey has addressed why he decided not to run for governor of Texas, after keeping political experts guessing for months.

Despite emerging highly popular as a potential contender with Texan voters, the actor, 52, declared in a video released on Twitter at the end of November that he would not be entering the governor race.

The Dallas Buyers Club star revealed his reasons for not running during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

When asked about his decision by host Jimmy Fallon, McConaughey replied: “Well, I came to the decision over the last couple of months after a two-year consideration.

“And I was attempting to answer the initial question: ‘How, where, and what can I do to be most beneficial to myself, my family, and the greatest number of people?’ Politics came up as a category, and it’s a privileged one that I give a lot of thought to.” The actress, who has three children with her nine-year-old wife Camila Alves, continued: “But I’ve got a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old, and an 8-year-old at this moment in my life. I want to keep telling stories about the life I’m living right now. At this moment in my life, it’s not the category for me.” Fallon asked McConaughey if he was “still not ruling out” a run for office in the future, to which he replied, “I’m not until I am.” “Someone told me that was a very McConaughey answer the other day,” McConaughey joked after seeing Fallon’s reaction to his response. There had been great discussion about whether McConaughey may run for Governor against incumbent Greg Abbott, with polls suggesting strong support for the actor.

McConaughey led Abbott by 8 points in a November survey done by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, with Beto O’Rourke trailing by more than 20 points.

Instead of standing for politics, McConaughey announced on social media that he plans to “work and spend the abundance I have” by supporting businesses, entrepreneurs, and foundations that benefit people in their lives.

“As a young boy from the small village of Uvalde, This is a condensed version of the information.