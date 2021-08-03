Matt Damon is shocked to learn that he missed out on $600 million because he didn’t star in “Avatar.”

Matt Damon has learnt how much money he missed out on by declining a role in the movie Avatar, just weeks after announcing his decision to pass on the film.

On July 9, the 50-year-old actor told reporters at the Cannes Film Festival that he not only declined the main role in the 2009 film, but also declined director James Cameron’s offer of a 10% cut of the earnings.

Last month, when Damon was still at the festival, British radio personality Chris Evans added salt to the wounds by telling him how much money he had missed out on as a result of his decision.

“Have you done the math?” Evans asked the actor during the interview, which aired on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Tuesday.

When Damon saw what was about to happen, he pleaded, “No, please don’t.” “Please don’t do it! I’m not interested in knowing. I’m not interested in hearing it! So, if you did the math, please don’t tell anyone!”

Evans, who appeared unfazed by Damon’s appeal, responded by telling him that his decision cost him $603 million.

“Wait a minute! “There’s no way!” Damon let out a cry of surprise. “Are you serious?” says the narrator.

Damon laughed as he sarcastically retorted, “Oh, f*** you!” as Evans added that the wages were pre-tax. Oh my god!” exclaimed the speaker.

Evans bid the astonished celebrity a quick farewell as the interview came to a close, while Damon could be heard laughing and cursing in the background.

It’s unclear how Evans arrived at his conclusion. Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time, according to the movie website Box Office Mojo, with a worldwide gross of $2.8 billion. About $280 million would represent ten percent of the total revenue.

Sam Worthington would go on to play Jake Sully, the film’s leading man.

According to Deadline, Damon remarked last month of his major career decision, “I was offered a tiny movie called Avatar, James Cameron offered me 10% of it.” I’ll go down in history… you’ll never meet an actor who declined more money.”

The Massachusetts native claimed that he couldn’t go because he was filming the Jason Bourne movies at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.