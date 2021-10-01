Matt Amodio’s Place Among the Best ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants

It’s practically impossible to talk about Jeopardy! these days. Matt Amodio, the current, seemingly unstoppable champion, has gone unmentioned for the past two months.

Despite the changing door of celebrity guest hosts—not to mention Mike Richards’ blink-and-you’ll-miss-it time as regular presenter—run Amodio’s has proven to be the most consistent of all.

With victory number 32 on Thursday’s broadcast, the Yale Ph.D. student pushed his name higher up the list of Jeopardy! legends, equaling James Holzhauer’s record of the second most games won.

If Amodio beats Holzhauer in Friday’s game, he’ll be fighting for the top place, which has been held by Ken Jennings since 2004 and includes a 74-game winning run.

There are a few variations, though, that move players up and down the list of the best Jeopardy! competitors of all time. Here’s where Amodio, a computer science student, fits in.

When it comes to the most games won, Amodio is tied with Holzhauer and several victories behind Jennings in the Jeopardy! hall of fame. It also puts Amodio ahead of Julia Collins, who is in second with 20 games.

When Amodio’s cash winnings are taken into account, the table changes slightly. With $2,520,700, Jennings is once again in first place. With $2,462,216, Holzhauer is the closest to the record, while Amodio is third with $1,212,401.

In recent days, their profits have become a talking topic, with Amodio becoming only the third participant to earn more than $1 million in regular season play. Jason Zuffranieri sits second on the money table with $532,496.

When regular season and tournament wins are added together, the table shifts dramatically, with Brad Rutter taking the top slot with $4,938,436.

Jennings has a respectable $4,370,700 total, while Holzhauer is second with $2,962,216. Amodio is next on the table with the money he’s won from regular play, despite the fact that he has yet to compete in a tournament.

Following the broadcast of Amodio’s new record on Thursday, the fan favorite told This website that he felt “very blessed” to have accomplished his goal, while also applauding The Chase star Holzhauer.

“It’s a surreal experience. “It’s unbelievable,” he wrote in an email. “I was glued to the screen the entire time. This is a condensed version of the information.