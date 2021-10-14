Matt Amodio Worried That He Wouldn’t Be ‘Interesting Enough’ to Appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

Matt Amodio has confessed that he was worried about not being “interesting” enough to compete on Jeopardy! as he went through the show’s tryout procedure

During his just finished run on Jeopardy!, the Yale Ph.D. student, 30, became a Jeopardy! phenomenon, winning 38 consecutive games and shattering records along the way.

However, the self-described introvert has revealed that when he applied for the syndicated show, he became concerned when he found that education was only one component of the requirements.

“Getting on the program is a multi-staged process,” he stated in a recent interview with Cleveland CBS affiliate WOIO, which aired before his Jeopardy! loss. “You’ll have to go through auditions, and not only will you have to answer questions correctly, but you’ll also be judged on your personality.

“I’m a fairly introverted person, so I was more concerned with appearing intriguing enough to get on the show than with the questions themselves. But, lo and behold, I’m here.” Amodio went on to tell interviewer Jeff Slawson that his stage fear impacted his unique style of play, in which he answered all clues with “what is,” regardless of whether the question was about a person, an item, or a location.

He went on to say: “I’ve never given a performance before. I’d never been in a theater or sang or performed music in front of an audience before, so I was scared I’d get stage fright and forget my name or the capital of Ohio if they asked.

“I reasoned that if I forgot to form it in a question, they’ll mark me incorrectly, so I should attempt to make it instinctive and do it without even thinking about it. And that was beneficial.” As has been widely reported, Amodio went on to become the second-longest winning run in Jeopardy! history, trailing only all-time champion Ken Jennings with 74 wins.

Amodio has also proven to be interesting enough to viewers away from screens, with a Twitter following of 47,700 at press time.

“Even though I’m now expressing my opinions with all of these people on Twitter, I’m still labeling myself an introvert,” Amodio says. This is a condensed version of the information.