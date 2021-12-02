Matt Amodio wonders if the ‘Jeopardy!’ loss led to Twitter verification being removed.

Matt Amodio has questioned whether his loss of the coveted Twitter verification checkmark is due to the fact that he is no longer a Jeopardy! champion.

On Wednesday, the Yale Ph.D. candidate took to Twitter to express his disappointment that his account’s distinctive blue badge—reserved for noteworthy individuals, businesses, and organizations—had been withdrawn.

In August, while in the midst of a record-breaking run on Jeopardy!, Amodio obtained the checkmark, thanks to the support of his large fan base. That would give him a 38-game winning streak (second only to Ken Jennings’ 74), as well as $1,518,601.

However, since his tenure on the massively famous game show ended in October, the Ohio native has claimed that not being the “current” Jeopardy! champion may have resulted in the badge’s unceremonious removal.

He stated, ” “I was a current Jeopardy! champion when I was verified. Obviously, I’ve lost touch since then and am no longer current. As a result, I’m in the news less frequently these days. I thought I was still a valuable member of the community, but perhaps that’s not enough!” Amodio revealed on Twitter that he had lost his status one day after taking part in a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, which helps children with cancer.

He expressed himself as follows: “My blue check has vanished one day after participating in the amazing @StJude charity event? Apparently, we now know how @Twitter feels about assisting children in need.” In a follow-up tweet, Amodio stated, “I never thought trying to combat cancer would be what gets me canceled.”

My blue check has vanished one day after participating in the excellent @StJude charity event?

#Jeopardy #MillionDollarChallenge #ForStJude #gametheory @Jeopardy @Jeopardy @Jeopardy @Jeopardy @Jeopardy @Jeopardy @Jeopardy @Jeopardy @Jeopardy @Jeopardy @Jeopardy @Jeopardy @Jeopardy @

— Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt), @AmodioMatt, @AmodioMatt, @AmodioM 2nd of December, 2021 He sent another message to the official Twitter Verified account a few hours later, this time with a dash of humour: “Please return my blue check to me! Or at the very least, an explanation for why it was removed. I’m guessing I was a little too amusing?” Please return my blue check to me! Or at the very least, an explanation for why it was removed. I’m assuming. This is a condensed version of the information.