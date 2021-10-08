Matt Amodio reveals his dream prize if he beats Ken Jennings’ record on ‘Jeopardy!’

Fans are watching Matt Amodio reduce the gap on all-time champion Ken Jennings as he extends his Jeopardy! winning streak to 36 games.

While the Yale Ph.D. candidate is in second place for the most consecutive wins in the show’s history, he is still well behind Jennings’ record of 74.

But that hasn’t stopped Amodio from considering the potential of breaking Jennings’ incredible record, which he has held since 2004.

The Ohio native said in a tweet on Wednesday that if he ever wins 75 games, his ultimate prize would be to meet comedian and talk show presenter Stephen Colbert.

Amodio, a computer science student, also revealed that he is such an admirer of the TV personality that the family dog is named after him.

“When my parents allowed me name our dog, I picked Colbert,” Amodio posted with a photo of himself posing with two canines. From Strangers With Candy… to the Daily Show… to the Report, @stephenathome has never failed to make me chuckle. In addition, I follow @colbertlateshow on Twitter. Do you think he’ll talk Middle Earth with me if I get to 75 #Jeopardy wins?” A Twitter user responded, “Now everyone knows your political leanings,” prompting Amodio to respond, “I’m human, and hence find Stephen Colbert humorous.” Last Monday, Amodio overtook former participant James Holzhauer’s record of 32 consecutive wins to move into second place on the most consecutive wins list.

Amodio voiced his amazement at having equaled Holzhuaer’s record in an interview with The Washington Newsday shortly after he was shown doing so last Thursday.

“It’s a surreal experience.” “It’s astounding,” Amodio wrote in an email. “I knew James was greater than I could ever be as I watched him tear through the competition every second.”

“I still believe he is better than me, but I consider myself extremely fortunate to have tied him in the most significant stat of the program (number of games won).”

Even in the midst of the joy, Amodio conceded that catching up with Jennings appeared to be a difficult challenge.

