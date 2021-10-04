Matt Amodio Beats James Holzhauer’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Record

Jeopardy! Matt Amodio has broken James Holzhauer’s record for the second-longest winning run on the syndicated quiz program.

During Friday night’s program, Amodio was seen edging out Holzhauer by a single game, extending his winning streak to 33 games.

Later that night, Holzhauer, who had held the record with 32 games since 2019, turned to Twitter to comment on the new record set by the Yale Ph.D. candidate.

“I’ve been betting sports since 2005, and this is the first time I’ve ever seen someone hit a 33-game parlay,” Holzhauer wrote, adding, “Congrats @AmodioMatt!”

He was quick to remind Amodio, though, that he still leads in monetary earnings, with $2,462,216 to the new champ’s current reward of $1,267,801.

“Still haven’t seen anyone hit one for more than $2.46MM though,” wrote Chase standout Holzhauer. “Always be hungry!”

“I am very thrilled that a brief check at the #Jeopardy record books can now generate an incorrect conclusion about which one of us is the better player,” Amodio replied to Holzhauer’s congratulatory message.

While Amodio has a lot to be happy about with his recent win, he is still a long way behind all-time Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, who enjoyed a 74-game winning streak in 2004.

Amodio claimed he felt “very privileged” to have tied Holzhauer’s record in an interview with This website shortly after tying it on Thursday night’s show.

“It’s a surreal experience. “It’s unbelievable,” the Ohio native wrote in an email. “I watched James tear through the competition every second, and I knew he was better than I could ever be.

“I still believe he is better than me, but I consider myself extremely fortunate to have tied him in the most significant stat of the program (number of games won).”

He also confessed that he felt no closer to Jennings’ astronomical figures than he did in Game 1, saying, “Ken feels as far away now as it did in Game 1.” I feel like I’ve been pushed through the ringer time and time again… I haven’t even reached half-way! For a reason, Ken is the GOAT!”

Amodio's winning streak began near the close of Season 37 this past summer, when he was playing under a variety of different names.