Matt Amodio Admits He’s in a State of ‘Jeopardy!’ Success Has Turned Into a ‘Stressful’ Experience.

Matt Amodio has revealed that his record-breaking run on Jeopardy! has been “stressful,” as the pressure mounts with each game.

Thanks to his breadth of knowledge and quick-fire, unusual style of play, the Yale Ph.D. candidate has become a fan favorite, setting a new record when he won his 33rd consecutive game on Friday night’s program.

Amodio has surpassed James Holzhauer as the second most successful participant on the show.

Jeopardy! posed the question. When asked how it felt to be a “super streaker” on the show by Clue Crew member Sarah Whitcomb Foss, Amodio replied, “Stressful.” Every game I win puts more pressure on me to keep winning.

“As a result, I prefer it when there were only two or three of us and my expectations were smaller. That super-streaker status is a little excessive.”

After surpassing Holzhauer’s number of games won, Amodio is now second only behind Ken Jennings, who won a record-breaking 74 games in 2004.

The idea of standing right behind the show’s all-time legend, according to Amodio, is “surreal.”

“He’s always been the face of jeopardy to me, and whenever I think of Jeopardy!, I think of him. Amodio of Jennings stated, “I always think of him.” “It’s strange to feel my presence behind me.”

Amodio admired Jennings so much that he watched and studied his style of play on the show, where he currently works as a consulting producer.

Amodio remarked, “One of the things I absolutely acquired from him was his temperament.” “I look back at things that are going wrong for him and things that are going good for him, and I can’t tell which is which. He really has a terrific, stoic demeanor that I believe will benefit you in this game.”

When Amodio considers the fact that Jennings is now aware of his Jeopardy! run, the pressure mounts again.

“I feel like I’m being judged,” Amodio remarked. “I hope he thinks highly of me, but I know he’s looking at all my blunders and thinking, ‘I knew that.’ And I’m certain you did, Ken! I’m certain you did!”

