Matt Amodio Admits He’s ‘Afraid’ of Competing on ‘Jeopardy!’ Again.

Matt Amodio, a former Jeopardy! champion, has acknowledged that he is “nervous” about competing in the show’s “Tournament of Champions” next year.

The Yale Ph.D. candidate’s record-breaking run on the syndicated quiz show came to an end earlier this month when he was vanquished following a 38-game victory streak.

The Ohio native’s run put him in second place in the show’s victory streaks, trailing only all-time champion Ken Jennings, who won 74 games in a row when he first debuted on Jeopardy! in 2004.

While Amodio lost his long-held position at the top after being defeated by actor Jonathan Fisher, he is slated to return to the show for the “Tournament of Champions,” which is reserved for candidates who have five or more wins on the primetime show.

However, due to the tournament’s schedule, Amodio will have spent a full year away from Jeopardy!, raising concerns that he will be “rusty” when he returns.

He told the Yale Daily News, “I’m a little apprehensive about going in with high expectations that I should dominate and then just underwhelm with my performance.”

“I’m hoping to do well.” It should be a good time nonetheless, but I’m a little anxious.” Amodio has returned to his normal routine, but with a newfound celebrity status and a decent $1,518,601 in prize money from his stint on the show.

And Amodio insists that life isn’t any different for him now than it was before Jeopardy! “I think the only thing that’s changed is how much attention I’m getting,” he explained.

“However, it hasn’t made a significant difference in my day-to-day or hour-to-hour life… I had something happen to me that made me famous, and when that thing fades away in time, I will become increasingly unpopular. I’m confident that I won’t have to adjust to the changes too quickly. “I’m just trying to ride the wave and have a good time.” Looking ahead, Amodio said he intends to finish his studies at the conclusion of current academic year before applying for post-doctoral research positions and teaching positions.

“It’s difficult to acquire a professor job straight after getting your Ph.D.,” Amodio remarked, “but the worst they can say is no.” “As a result, I’ll apply.” Since the episode of Jeopardy! in which he was defeated has aired. This is a condensed version of the information.