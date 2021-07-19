Mat George’s co-host reveals hit-and-run details and asks for witnesses.

Michaela Okland, Mat George’s podcast co-host, has revealed more details about his untimely death, which officials described as a hit-and-run.

According to a police report obtained by the New York Times, George, 26, was struck by a car at around 2:20 a.m. local time on Saturday while purportedly walking on an unmarked crosswalk in the Beverly Grove section of Los Angeles. At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

“I would prefer you guys [hear]this from me than a news article,” Okland, with whom George co-hosted the She Rates Dogs podcast, wrote on Twitter on Saturday, announcing the news. Last night, Mat was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

“At this point, I’m at a loss for words. I wish I could call everyone who knows him, but the news has already spread, and I simply cannot do so at this time.”

On Sunday, Okland shared an Instagram Story in which she stated that the current police investigation was focused on a white BMW.

“If you have any information regarding a white BMW heading eastbound on Beverly Boulevard at 2:00 am Saturday morning please call,” she added in a screenshot of her previous tweet, before supplying the proper phone numbers.

A white BMW struck a pedestrian and fled, according to a statement obtained by the New York Times from the Los Angeles Police Department.

She expressed her shock at George’s death by saying, “Mat was walking.” It was literally just a walk. They did not come to a halt or slow down, nor did they make an attempt to phone 911.”

I’m sure he’s laughing at me for making such a silly mistake in the first phrase.

— Michaela Okland (@MichaelaOkla) on Twitter 18th of July, 2021

Thank you to everyone who has contacted me; I apologize for not responding sooner, but even if we are close, I will most likely not react for a while. And thank you so much to everyone who shared their tales and shared how he influenced them. Please mention him whenever you think about him in the future.

— Michaela Okland (@MichaelaOkla) on Twitter 18th of July, 2021

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out, I’m truly sorry but I probably won’t react for a long, even if we’re close,” Okland stated on Twitter. And. This is a condensed version of the information.