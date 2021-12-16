Massive The Los Angeles Unified School District has extended the deadline for student vaccinations.

The COVID vaccine requirement for students in the Los Angeles Unified School District has been postponed.

The board of the Los Angeles Unified School District voted Tuesday night to push out the deadline for children 12 and older to be completely vaccinated in order to attend schools in person from January 10 to the autumn of 2022. Thousands of unvaccinated students would have been forced to conduct distance learning if the deadline had been extended.

Board member Jackie Goldberg, 77, spoke at the end of the meeting, urging those who have not been vaccinated to do so and emphasizing how important immunizations are to her.

“I had polio as a child and saw peers die,” Goldberg added. “The polio vaccine saved tens of thousands of lives and prevented hundreds of thousands more from losing use of their arms and legs,” according to the CDC. Goldberg advised parents concerned about their children’s mental health if they are unable to attend school on campus: “Make sure they’re up to date on their vaccinations. It’s just that easy.” Approximately 27,000 unvaccinated kids (approximately 4% of enrolment) would have been barred from attending school, putting a strain on the district’s independent study program, which was already short-staffed. The absence of unvaccinated pupils on campus would have had an impact on schools around the district, which could have lost teachers as a result of their absence.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is the nation’s second-largest, with over 640,000 students.

Los Angeles became the largest school district in the United States to issue the mandate in September.

This, according to Goldberg and other board members, is not a concession to anti-vaccine parents, but rather an acknowledgement of the mandate’s considerable impact on pupils.

“This isn’t about appeasing a vociferous minority of anti-vaxxers,” said board President Kelly Gonez.

So far, 87 percent of LA Unified children who are eligible for the vaccine have produced proof of vaccination or are eligible for a medical exemption, which interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly described as “a huge milestone.”

The district has taken a more active approach to implementing COVID-19 safety measures than most. It administers weekly exams to all students and employees, requires masks indoors and out, and was one of the first to require employee vaccinations. Nearly 500 of the district’s 73,000 employees were laid off last week (less than one percent),. This is a condensed version of the information.