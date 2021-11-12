Massachusetts wants to offer free mental health exams to residents and streamline their care.

According to the Associated Press, a bill slated to be debated by the Massachusetts Senate next week would provide people with free yearly mental health checkups, among other improvements, and allocate $122 million to the hire of nearly 2,000 mental health professionals.

After watching her father suffer from undiagnosed and untreated PTSD after serving in World War II, Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka is a passionate supporter of the initiative.

“I have firsthand experience with how mental health difficulties can affect the entire family, not just the one who is experiencing mental health issues, but the entire family,” Spilka said.

The bill also addresses the difficult transition from emergency to long-term care. When someone is experiencing a mental health crisis and seeks care at a hospital’s emergency room, it might take days or even months for them to be admitted to an inpatient psychiatric facility, according to the Associated Press. Typically, the patient receives no mental health care throughout the waiting period.

Every hospital emergency department would have a behavioral health expert under this law. It would also create an internet portal where health-care practitioners may look for open mental beds.

The law also aims to streamline a number of processes related to receiving care, such as ensuring that insurance companies authorize mental health treatment and that mental health experts are adequately compensated, among other things.

The law would rely on $400 million in federal monies under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The bill also creates a standard release form, eliminates the need for prior authorization from insurance providers for acute mental health treatment, encourages health care facilities to develop more emergency psychiatric services, and expands mental health care access to more geographically isolated areas.

According to Amy Rosenthal, executive director of the advocacy group Health Care for All, while Massachusetts has made gains in increasing health coverage, many individuals still encounter challenges to getting the care they need, particularly behavioral health care.

“The Senate bill seeks to address these barriers through several levers,” according to Rosenthal, “including enhancing health insurance coverage and parity provisions, building and diversifying the workforce, addressing the emergency department boarding crisis, and increasing access for particularly underserved populations.”

The bill is a modified version of Senate legislation passed last year.

