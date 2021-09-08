Masha’s True Intentions Are Revealed in Episode 6 of “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

In Nine Perfect Strangers, things are starting to get out of hand, but the objectives of the guests at Tranquillum House are also becoming obvious.

While some visitors struggle with their higher medication dosage, others make new friends and discover love. Meanwhile, Masha makes a promise that sounds too good to be true, building on last week’s revelation that the Marconis are starting to see their dead son and brother.

“Motherlode,” the sixth episode of the eight-part series, really ramps up the action and moves the plot along, so buckle in as we take a look back at the latest episode of Nine Perfect Strangers, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

What happened in Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 6?

The sound of a musical number awakens Frances (Melissa McCarthy) from her nap. By performing “Money” from the musical Cabaret, a miniature version of Paul Drabble (McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone) awakens her. She squashes the first form of him before tossing the second into the toilet and flushing him.

Lars is suffering a childhood nightmare when he is awakened by Masha (Nicole Kidman) in his room. Lars has already been identified as an undercover reporter, but Masha is relieved to see him and tells him he is free to film and capture all that is going on at Tranquillum House. She also explains how she may use medications and audio to help him manage his nightmares.

Although some of the visitors at the breakfast table appear to be a bit lucid, the discussion continues to flow. Francis tells Masha about her dream about Paul Drabble, but she sees it as a positive experience.

Masha reminds everyone that today they will remove the micro from the micro-dosing they have been exposed to thus far. With a buddy system, they will take a bigger volume of medications today.

Carmel (Regina Hall) is apprehensive to participate and draws Masha aside for a one-on-one conversation. Masha admits during this conversation that she knows who Carmel is and that she arrived at the retreat because Masha had an affair with her husband.

Carmel is rattled, as if she’s in danger, but Masha is unconcerned with the revelation as long as she knows Carmel isn’t the one who’s been threatening her. Carmel asserts that she is. This is a condensed version of the information.