Masha’s Tormentor Reveals Themselves in Episode 7 of “Nine Perfect Strangers”

After the shocking revelations in Episode 7 of Nine Perfect Strangers, things will never be the same at Tranquillum House, setting up a race against time for next week’s Hulu finale.

Masha’s tormentor was discovered, the Marconis made a significant family decision, Carmel lost the plan, and Delilah escaped the retreat’s grasp.

Try to keep up with Episode 7, “Wheels on the Bus,” which progressed at a breakneck pace. This page summarizes the events of the most recent episode. There will be spoilers, as always.

What happened in Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 7?

Masha’s (Nicole Kidman) daughter died in a sad accident last week, and in the opening scene of Episode 7, we see her meditating and thinking about her child.

This peaceful moment is abruptly broken by an out-of-control Carmel (Regina Hall), who dashes over the grass and savagely strikes Masha. Carmel continues to beat her, yelling obscenities at her ex-new husband’s wife, including, “You stole my kids.” I am the mother of these children. You make them adore you and refer to you as their mother.” Yao (Manny Jacinto) eventually arrives to separate them, and they are able to control Carmel by securing her to a gurney. They decide to relegate her to her room and keep her there for the remainder of the program.

When Frances (Melissa McCarthy) finds Carmel in this state, it exacerbates the animosity among some of the Tranquillum House guests. Tony (Bobby Cannavale), Lars (Luke Evans), Ben (Melvin Gregg), and Jessica (Samara Weaving) are informed, and they discuss their options. Frances, who had previously dated Tony, imagines him as an atypical lover from one of her romance books throughout this meeting, demonstrating that the drugs are still having an influence on her.

The Marconis are discussing whether or not to accept Masha’s offer to take more medicines in order to interact with Zach’s memory. The voice of reason is Zoe (Grace Van Patten), while Heather (Asher Keddie) and Napoleon (Michael Shannon) seem dead intent on continuing to indulge in the “illusion.”

