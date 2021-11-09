Marvel Fans React to Tobey Maguire’s ‘Leak’ with 12 Hilarious ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Memes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home “leaks” that reportedly reveal Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox’s inclusion in the film are causing a stir among Marvel fans.

YouTuber and movie critic John Campea, whose name is watermarked across the images, is the source of the leaked images that are generating a stir online. He later removed them from his Twitter account and claimed they were photoshopped. Cox sat at a table with Peter Parker, Aunt May, and Happy Hogan in one of the photographs, while Tom Holland, Garfield, and Maguire were all dressed as Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th. Both Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield have previously discussed their suspected roles in the film with The Washington Newsday.

Despite the fact that the photographs could be false, Spider-Man fans are speculating and reacting to the news with jokes on Twitter.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks have spawned 12 memes.

Mike, aka @FiliongBata, joked that Maguire had already been confirmed in the latest poster reveal for Spider-Man: No Way Home, therefore Tobey Maguire was already trending online before the latest supposed leaks. Of course, in this case, he’s indicating that Trademark stands for the Spider-Man actor’s initials.

CONFIRMATION FOR TOBEY MAGUIRE!!! #SpiderManNoWayHome#DontDelayNoWayHomePH pic.twitter.com/aKd2uUphU8 — November 8, 2021 Mike (@FiliongBata) Following the release of the latest pictures, many Twitter users became emotional at the thought of seeing the original Peter Parker return. @blurayangel was one of the people who appeared to cry.

#SpiderManNowWayHome pic.twitter.com/Mrwe2iASrF I thought I’d never see Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man on the big screen again in my life #SpiderManNowWayHome

— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) November 9, [email protected] reacted to the news with an image from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

k (@karlabubzzz) on Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire after seeing the #NoWayHome leak pic.twitter.com/EMOTCigadF 9 November 2021 Many Marvel fans were watching Kevin Feige’s reaction to the recent alleged leaks. To picture the Marvel Studios president’s reaction, @BamSmackPow used Willem Dafoe’s portrayal in the original Spider-Man film.

When Kevin Feige realizes why “Tobey Maguire” and “Andrew. This is a condensed version of the information.