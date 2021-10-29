Mark Proksch on That Colin Robinson Twist and Season 4: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

The Season 3 conclusion of What We Do in the Shadows was full of twists and turns, the biggest of which was Colin Robinson’s fate.

In Episode 9, the energy vampire (Mark Proksch) died unexpectedly on his 100th birthday, only to be shown at the very end of Episode 10 that he had been reincarnated and is now a baby.

After the finale, Proksch, showrunner Paul Simms, and Executive Producer Sam Johnson spoke with The Washington Newsday about the surprise revelation and what fans may expect from Colin in Season 4.

Colin Robinson is a baby. Proksch, ever the joker, quipped that turning Colin into a newborn was a lot of work “”Lazy writing,” he replied, before quickly adding, “No, I thought it was fantastic.” You’re concerned about being labeled as a one-liner or a hilarious motion figure like [Steve] Urkle or whatever.

“And, I believe it’s gotten to the point with Colin where a lot of what he did in the first season was feed and annoy people, the second season got away from that a little bit more, and this season he’s much more integrated into the rest of the group and doesn’t just feed all the time.

“I think it’s a nice curveball to put in for fans at this stage,” she says, “since the last thing you want when playing an obnoxious character is to become annoying.”

Johnson said why the authors decided to make Colin a baby: “We’ve been trying to figure out what an energy vampire is and where they originate from for a long time. This is a new [thing]because there isn’t much written about energy vampires, so we have to make it up, and we needed a fun method to describe Colin.

“One of the pitches in the room was that he sheds his skin, that he molts, and that he is really vulnerable for a period of time.

“However, Paul took that concept and developed it into a season-long narrative with a twist at the end, because what is more fragile or energy-draining than a baby?”

Simms continued: “True, one of the things we discussed was how accidentally, babies and children can be energy vampires on their own.

