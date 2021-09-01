Mark Hoppus Shows Hair Regrowth After Chemotherapy, Says He Feels “Terrible”

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has given his fans an update on his health after having chemotherapy for blood cancer.

The 49-year-old bassist and singer said he had cancer in June and had been taking chemotherapy for the previous three months. In July, he revealed that he was suffering from Stage IV blood cancer.

Hoppus came to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snapshot of his stubble-covered head and talk about his hair growing back after treatment, as well as admitting that he felt “awful” throughout his battle with the condition.

The celebrity, who took a positive attitude about the aftereffects of his treatment, wrote: “Hahaha. Take a look at this garbage. This is what comes to mind right now. When God looks down on His work and despairs, this is what He sees. Cancer-a** head attempting to regrow hair. Awww. What a sad little head. “Fighter, keep your chin up.”

“I’m having a bad week, but I’m trying to be positive and appreciate my blessings,” he added. “I hope everyone is doing well, remaining well, and treating one another with kindness. I’ll be on the couch for the foreseeable future if anyone needs me.”

Hoppus announced his cancer diagnosis on Twitter on June 23, writing, “For the past three months, I’ve been enduring treatment for cancer.”

“I’ve been diagnosed with cancer. It hurts and I’m afraid, but I’m fortunate to have amazing physicians, family, and friends to help me get through it.

“I still have months of therapy ahead of me, but I’m trying to stay optimistic and hopeful.” I can’t wait to be cancer-free and see all of you at a performance soon. I wish you all the best.”

Travis Barker, Mark’s Blink-182 bandmate, told E! News shortly after the post went viral: “Mark is my brother, and I love and support him.” I’ll be there with him every step of the way, on and off stage, and I can’t wait to play with him again soon.”

