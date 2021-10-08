Mark Consuelos, who plays Hiram Lodge on ‘Riverdale,’ Has Said Everything About Leaving the Show.

It’s a fact. Mark Consuelos, who played Hiram Lodge on Riverdale for five seasons, has left the show.

After all of the pain he had put them through over the previous four years, Archie (played by KJ Apa) suddenly spared his life in the Season 5 finale. Fans were disappointed to see Consuelos leave the show after such a long time, despite his character’s destructive traits.

Consuelos has spoken out about leaving Riverdale since the finale episode aired on Wednesday, October 6.

This article contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 19 of ‘Riverdale.’

Hiram Lodge was expected, but no one could have predicted how Consuelos’ departure would play out in Season 5, Episode 19, which was ominously headlined “Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?).”

Hiram had been striving to make Archie’s life a living hell in the Season 5 finale (as usual). He’d set fire to Pop’s Diner and cut the fire department’s tires to slow down the rescue mission, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie weren’t going to take it anymore.

They intended to assist Hiram in escaping from prison and leading him to a field where they would kill him to put an end to his shenanigans once and for all.

However, after receiving some advise from Hiram’s old right-hand man, Reggie, they altered their minds (Charles Melton). Instead, Veronica and Archie resolved to expel Hiram from town with the support of Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and the townfolk.

“First and foremost, I would want to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this great opportunity,” Consuelos said in a statement to Deadline. Never before has it felt so fantastic to play such a horrible character. “I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Riverdale fanbase, the wonderful staff, and the incredible cast, whom I consider my friends and family.” On Twitter, he also addressed his departure in a low-key manner. Several fans who tweeted tributes to Hiram Lodge and his performance received red-love heart emojis from him.

"@MarkConsuelos congrats on a superb job as Hiram Lodge," one admirer wrote. "@MarkConsuelos you're a legend, best villain!" remarked one, while another added: "@MarkConsuelos you're a legend, best villain!" But we'll miss Hiram.