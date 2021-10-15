Mark Blum: Who Was He? Season 3 of ‘YOU’ pays tribute to actor Mr. Mooney.

Mr. Ivan Mooney, played by Mark Blum, was the owner of the New York-based bookstore where Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) worked in the first season of Netflix’s YOU.

In the second season, the Obie Award-winning stage and screen actor had a brief appearance in a flashback scenario.

Blum died on March 25, 2020, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, of COVID-19 complications. At the time of his death, he was 69 years old.

As the cast and crew of YOU pay respect to the late performer, we take a closer look at his life and work.

Mark Blum: Who Was He?

Mark Blum was a Newark, New Jersey-born American actor and Broadway star.

In the 1970s, Blum began his acting career on stage. He moved into film in the 1980s, with roles in Lovesick, Desperately Seeking Susan, and Just Between Friends.

His major break came in the film Crocodile Dundee, in which he played editor Richard Mason.

Blind Date, The Presidio, and Worth Winning are among his other well-known 1980s film credits.

Blum had a great television career, appearing in shows such as NYPD Blue, Capital News, and Sweet Surrender.

Blum appeared in episodes of Almost Family, Billions, and Tommy in 2020 alone.

He portrayed Dr. Lewis in Almost Family, and Dr. Mark Rutenberg and Jacob Fulton, respectively, in Billions and Tommy.

Blum’s roles as Bill Lockhart in Succession and Ira Langstrom in Elementary may be familiar to YOU watchers.

From 2014 through 2018, his most notable small-screen role was in Amazon Prime’s Mozart in the Jungle. Union Bob was played by Blum, who co-starred with Lola Kirke, Malcolm McDowell, Saffron Burrows, Hannah Dunne, Peter Vack, and Bernadette Peters in the film.

Blum’s Broadway career included roles in Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, and Richard Greenberg’s The Assembled Parties, among others.

His most recent on-screen appearance was in the 2020 film Sister of the Groom, in which he played Nat. On December 18, 2020, the film was released posthumously.

In YOU, who did Mark Blum play?

Mr. Mooney, the proprietor of the bookshop where Joe Goldberg worked as the store manager, was played by Mark Blum.

Mr. Mooney was frequently introduced to audiences through flashbacks.