Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fire Fauci Act has become Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s most popular bill.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bill to remove Dr. Anthony Fauci as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has 16 cosponsors, the most of all of her bills, although it is unlikely to pass Congress.

Since the end of last year, Greene, a divisive member of Congress, has been pursuing Fauci, a longstanding presidential adviser. She has criticized his shifting stance on public health issues and has demanded that he be investigated and dismissed for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Congress.gov, her bill, the Fire Fauci Act, has the most cosponsors of any of her bills. At 15 cosponsors, the legislation targeting Fauci was deadlocked with the Second Amendment Preservation Act until Representative Michael Cloud, a Texas Republican, signed on as a 16th cosponsor at the end of September.

Despite the fact that the bill is dubbed the Fire Fauci Act, it does not really terminate his employment. Instead, it would lower the director of the NIAID’s salary to zero until the president appoints and the Senate confirms a new director.

The law, which was introduced in April, would also begin an examination of Fauci’s communications, policy memos, and financial transactions from October 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019. Following that, a report on the audit’s findings would be sent to Congress.

Greene’s measure targeted Fauci’s salary, claiming that he “failed to provide Americans with proper information” regarding the outbreak. She criticized his shifting stance on mask use, which he initially argued was unnecessary for individuals who were not at risk and did not feel ill, but subsequently changed his mind and advocated for universal mask use.

Fauci has denied any wrongdoing during the COVID-19 outbreak and has consistently stated that his opinions have evolved as more information concerning SARS-CoV-2 has become available. Initially, it was thought that there was little asymptomatic transmission, obviating the necessity for universal mask use.

Greene also disagrees with Fauci’s judgment that the pandemic’s reaction would include vaccine and public health measures, not one or the other, and that prevention measures like mask wearing and social distancing may be required well into 2022.

As the highly transmissible Delta virus has resurfaced in America, there has been a recurrence of COVID-19 infections.