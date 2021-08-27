Marilyn Manson Confirms Kanye West Collaboration—“Donda” Features His Voice.

Marilyn Manson will appear on Kanye West’s new album, Donda, according to a representative who talked exclusively to This website.

The singer performed alongside the rapper at the Donda Listening Experience on Thursday night, in a stunt that has been widely panned by music lovers.

A spokeswoman for Marilyn Manson said, “Marilyn Manson’s voice is included on DONDA, and he will continue to creatively cooperate with Ye on the DONDA project.”

The highly anticipated record has yet to be released, and Mason’s involvement has only recently been revealed.

West’s reps have been approached by this publication for more information on Manson’s involvement.

West shared the stage alongside Manson and DaBaby in front of over 40,000 people at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium.

Former partners, including Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, have accused the “Tainted Love” singer of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

“I was duped and brainwashed into servitude. In an Instagram post, Wood said, “I’m done living in fear of revenge, defamation, or extortion.” “I stand with the many victims who are refusing to be silent any longer.”

The rock musician, whose actual name is Brian Warner, was described by Bianco as a “monster” who “nearly wrecked me and almost destroyed so many women.”

“I basically felt like a prisoner,” she told The Cut. He invited me to come and go whenever he wanted. He had unlimited control over who I spoke with. I called my folks and told them I was hiding in the closet.”

The artist is currently facing four sexual assault claims as of June of this year. He has categorically refuted all of the claims leveled against him.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these latest assertions about me are horrific distortions of reality,” Manson posted on Instagram earlier this year.

“With like-minded partners, my intimate relationships have always been fully voluntary. That is the truth, regardless of how—or why—others currently choose to falsify the past.”

At the Donda event, Manson was joined by another masked individual, who was later identified as DaBaby. Due to homophobic remarks he made at the Rolling Loud festival, he was recently dropped from a number of festival lineups.

Despite all of the hype and three listening parties, West’s tenth studio album is still unavailable. This is a condensed version of the information.