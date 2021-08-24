Marilyn Eastman, star of ‘Night of the Living Dead,’ has died at the age of 87.

Marilyn Eastman, a senior Hollywood character, has died, and tributes are pouring in. She was 87 years old at the time.

Her death was verified on Facebook by her son, John Eastman, who is most known for her role in the 1968 zombie film Night of the Living Dead.

Eastman starred as Helen Cooper in the acclaimed George A. Romero film, and her son stated she loved the part and the fans she acquired as a result.

Aside from acting, Eastman was the vice president of Hardman Associates, Inc., a Pittsburgh-based industrial film company.

She was also a part of Image Ten, a production firm.

John Eastman revealed that his mother died on August 22 in Tampa, Florida.

In a Facebook post, her son said, “I’m very sad to report the demise of my mother, MARILYN EASTMAN on 8/22/21 in Tampa, Florida.”

“Marilyn Marie Johnson was born on December 17th, 1933, in Davenport, Iowa. In the early 1960s, my mother relocated to Pittsburgh and eventually joined Karl Hardman at Hardman Associates. Marilyn and Karl became business and life partners later in life, until Karl’s death in 2007.”

Marilyn was a stage, television, and radio performer, as well as a writer and producer, in addition to her renowned performance as Helen Cooper in the 1968 horror classic “Night of the Living Dead.” More importantly, she was a self-sufficient single mother who raised my brother and myself.

“It’s impossible to overstate how much she appreciated the love and attention she received from innumerable NOLD fans, and she was organizing personal appearances up until a few weeks ago. My brother Michael and I, as well as five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, survive her. At the age of 87, Marilyn Eastman passed away quietly in her sleep. Her wish was to return to Pittsburgh, and those intentions will be revealed at a later time.”

The George A. Romero Foundation also issued a statement in the wake of Eastman’s death.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce Marilyn Eastman’s death on August 22, 21. Please join us in wishing peace to her family during this difficult time. It says, “Godspeed, Marilyn.” This is a condensed version of the information.