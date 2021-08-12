Marilyn Bonachea of ‘Cocaine Cowboys’: Who Is She and Where Is She Now?

Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta’s $2 billion cocaine enterprise are the subject of the new true-crime documentary series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami. Director Billy Corben has been able to portray the story of Sal and Willy, two high school dropouts who ascended to the top of the drug selling game in the 1980s and 1990s, more than a decade after the original Cocaine Cowboys documentary aired.

Many of Sal and Willy’s friends and family members participate in the documentary for the first time since their convictions in 2002. Past drug smugglers who worked for Sal and Willy appear in the film, as do former lovers, ex-wives, the cops who hunted them down, and their defense attorneys.

Marilyn Bonachea first appears in episode 1 of Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, and she is the subject of episode 5, “Femme Fatale.” But who is she, and where has she disappeared to? This webpage has all of the information you require.

Marilyn Bonachea: Who Is She?

Marilyn Bonachea, a former girlfriend of Sal Magluta, was born in New York to Cuban parents. She and her boyfriend met when she was 15 years old.

They met in 1971 while she was working at his parent’s bakery, and the rest is history.

Marilyn speaks honestly about their courtship in the Netflix documentary Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, recounting how she provided Sal one digit of her phone number every week until he had acquired all seven numbers.

Sal and Marilyn had an on-again, off-again relationship for 27 years, but they never made it official. They split up in their late teens after Sal became pregnant with one of the many girlfriends he was dating. Regardless, she stood by his side, even when he was imprisoned for multiple drug trafficking counts in 1991.

Marilyn even got a false lawyer license to visit him in prison and took over Sal’s finances, as seen in Cocaine Cowboys.

While he awaited prosecution, she kept a handwritten and coded ledger that showed $7.7 million had been laundered on his behalf to lawyers, private investigators, friends, and family.

After his initial acquittal in 1996, Marilyn agreed to drive the ledger book to Sal’s house a few months later. She was, however, on her way. This is a condensed version of the information.