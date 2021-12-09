Mariah Carey’s New Christmas Special: How to Watch It Online

Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, is returning with Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, a new television holiday special.

For the second year in a row, the singer of the legendary single “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is back with another holiday event, though this one will be slightly different from Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special in 2020.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, her new special, will feature the world’s first and only performance of her new single “Fall in Love at Christmas.” Here’s all you need to know about how to watch Mariah’s new special online ahead of its premiere for fans looking forward to their annual dose of Mariah.

How to Get Free Access to Mariah Carey’s Christmas: The Magic Continues

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is now available to stream on Apple TV+ only. Subscribers may watch both Carey’s new Christmas spectacular and Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from last year.

You may join up for a free seven-day trial of Apple TV+ today if you don’t already have one. The cost of a monthly subscription is then $4.99 a month. By making other Apple purchases, you can get an extended free trial of Apple TV+.

When you buy an Apple device, Apple TV+ is included for three months for free, and when you buy an Apple One bundle, you can enjoy a free one-month trial.

The New Single by Mariah Carey

Carey, a multi-Grammy Award winner, has a new Christmas single coming out, and her one-and-only performance of the song is included on the special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

Khalid and Kirk Franklin also featured in “Fall In Love At Christmas,” with both singers appearing on Apple TV+’s Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. The single is out now and may be purchased, streamed, or downloaded.

Throughout the event, Carey sings many songs, including a new arrangement of an old classic, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

The Magic Continues in Mariah’s Christmas

While Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which aired in 2020, was a celeb-filled musical drama about our hero fighting to preserve Christmas, the 2021 special on Apple TV+ is more grounded in reality.

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe interviews Carey and her 10-year-old twins, son, on Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. This is a condensed version of the information.