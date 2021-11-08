Maria Shriver Backs Chris Pratt Despite Backlash Over His Instagram Post.

Maria Shriver has defended her son-in-law Chris Pratt, who has been the target of abuse following an Instagram post.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to his Instagram account to wish Katherine Schwarzenegger an early happy birthday, gushing about how she has given him “an fantastic life” and “a gorgeous healthy kid.”

Many internet users slammed the actor’s remark about 15-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, claiming it was insensitive, given that his 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, was born with severe health issues.

While Shriver had initially praised Pratt’s article, she returned over the weekend to encourage him to “rise above the cacophony.”

“I want to remind you today what a nice man you are, what a fantastic father you are to jack and lyla, what a great husband you are to Catherine, what a great son in law you are to me, and what a great sense of humor you have,” she wrote.

I love you Chris, keep being your lovely self and rising above the noise. Your kids adore you, your family adores you, and your wife adores you. You have a beautiful life, and I’m proud of you.

Pratt posted a snapshot of himself reclining on a couch next to his wife, who was seen staring adoringly at her two-year-old husband.

“Guys,” he captioned the picture. It’s true. Take a look at the way she’s staring at me! That’s what I’m saying. Find someone who stares at you with such expression!! You know what I mean!? We met at a church service. She’s given me a fantastic life, a beautiful healthy baby, and she chews so loudly that I have to put my ear buds in to drown it out sometimes, but that’s love!” She assists me in many aspects of my life. In exchange, I open a jar of pickles on a regular basis. That is the deal. Her heart is pure, and I am the owner of it.

“Along with my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card, my greatest treasure is my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card.” Which, if you know what you’re talking about, is a lot. In roughly 6 weeks, it will be her birthday. So, if I don’t get her anything, I’ll direct her to this thread. “I adore you, honey.” “I couldn’t agree with you more!” Shriver made a remark. This is a condensed version of the information.