Margot Robbie, star of “The Suicide Squad,” opens up about her career fears, including what to do if you’ve “Peaked.”

Margot Robbie, despite being an Oscar nominee, has admitted that she still suffers from impostor syndrome.

“I feel like I have peaked and maybe it’s going downhill from here,” the 31-year-old actress said Fox News while discussing her new film The Suicide Squad.

The Australian actress, who rose to popularity on the Australian soap opera Neighbours, has already collaborated with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese.

In her newest picture, the 31-year-old reprises her role as Harley Quinn, a DC Comics character who joins forces with a group of prisoners to destroy a facility that is conducting a secret experiment.

She co-stars with Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis in the film.

When asked about her job prospects, she said, “This question keeps me up at night.”

“Perhaps I’ve reached the pinnacle and things can’t get much better. I hope this isn’t the case since I still believe I have a lot to offer and a lot of directors with whom I’d like to collaborate. And, you know, I’ll just keep ascending for as long as I can.”

Jo Caine, Managing Director of Cathedral Appointments, tells This website that office culture is frequently the cause of women feeling this way.

“It keeps making women feel like they have a ‘sell-by date.’” Because of the evidence around them, people assume that if they reach a certain age or reach a lifetime milestone, they should cease. And there isn’t enough evidence to convince them otherwise.”

What Should I Do If I Believe My Career Has Reached Its Limits?

While many people can identify to the sense of being an impostor, Caine says, “I don’t think you can really “peak” in your working life because the options are limitless.”

“Just because you achieve CEO or MD rank or become one of the world’s highest-paid actors doesn’t mean you’ve peaked; it just means you’ve accomplished a goal.”

As Kathryn Bishop, associate fellow at the Sad Business School and author of Make Your Own Map, explains, feeling like you’ve reached the pinnacle of your profession is all about your viewpoint.

“How you define your peak is up to you. Maybe if it’s about the money and the title, but never if it’s about learning and contributing. This is a condensed version of the information.