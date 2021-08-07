Margot Robbie discusses “The Suicide Squad,” “Harley Quinn’s Love Life,” and “Marvel vs. DC.”

In “The Suicide Squad,” Margot Robbie completes a trilogy of excellent Harley Quinn performances, but the Australian actress isn’t done yet.

Her performance in 2016’s Suicide Squad prompted a standalone spin-off film, and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) maintained her status as a fan favorite in 2020’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Moviegoers will be pleased to learn that she is returning in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which is currently available in cinemas and on HBO Max. The gruesome, irreverent, and hilarious comic book film about “losers” and “also-rans” has gotten wonderful reviews, with Robbie being singled out once again for her performance.

Robbie recalls her early chats with writer and director James Gunn about how he envisioned Harley Quinn in his film to This website. “I remember certainly saying [to him]she’s a catalyst of chaos, and she works best when she’s not the narrative center or the emotional person on whom you have to hang morality, because that confines her in a bizarre way,” she said.

“So I prefer it when she gets to be in a group situation because I get to see what everyone else thinks of her,” she continued.

Harley Quinn appears to be a fan favorite, and Robbie’s Suicide Squad co-stars seemed to have warmed up to her as well. Margot was flying to and from set between promoting her Birds of Prey movie and filming, which ran from September 2019 to February 2020.

With Harley, I’ve got my hands full. I can’t think of another comic book character who would excite me as much.

John Cena, who plays the larger-than-life and sarcastically called Peacemaker, thanks Robbie and the film’s major talent for keeping spirits high.

“I believe that tempo begins at the top, and your filmmaker, James Gunn, is at the top. Then there’s the lead actors, Idris [Elba] and Margot, who are the most dedicated and hardworking, upbeat people in the universe, and when you’re thinking to yourself, ‘Man, I should have gotten more sleep last night,’ you know Margot is flying off for Birds of Prey media and then back to shooting,’ he told This website.

"Margot wouldn't let anyone have a horrible day," says the narrator. I, on the other hand, do not.