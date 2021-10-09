Margaret Qualley, star of ‘Maid,’ has previously appeared in the following locations.

Margaret Qualley, the lead actress in Netflix’s Maid, is on her way to becoming a household figure, but she may already be known to many viewers.

Qualley portrays Alex in Maid, a single mother who flees an abusive lover but is forced to live in poverty while working as a cleaner to support her daughter. The series is based on a true story, with Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive serving as the inspiration.

The series has received favorable reviews, with Qualley receiving special mention. Continue reading to learn where you might have seen her before, as well as the strange familial connection she shares with a fellow cast member on the Netflix series Maid.

Margaret Qualley: Who Is She?

Qualley is an actress from the United States who was born in Montana in October 1994 and grew up in North Carolina. Her mother is actress Andie MacDowell, and her father is Paul Qualley, a former model and rancher.

In Maid, MacDowell plays Qualley’s mother, which is a coincidence.

Rainey Qualley, her older sister, is an actress and musician who has appeared in films such as Falcon Song and Ocean’s 8.

Margaret made her first on-screen appearance in Gia Coppola’s drama Palo Alto, in which she played Raquel.

Margaret Qualley’s Most Important Roles

Qualley is most known for her part in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She portrayed Pussycat, a young woman who flirts with Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, after he gives her a ride.

She had a starring role in The Leftovers on television. She played Jill Garvey in all three seasons and shared the screen with Regina King, Justin Theroux, and Christopher Eccleston.

In 2019, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her part in Fosse/Verdon, for which she was nominated. Ann Reinking, a real-life dancer who had a relationship with choreographer Bob Fosse, was played by her.

Qualley has also starred in films such as The Nice Guys, which starred Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, Seberg, which starred Kristen Stewart, My Salinger Year, which starred Sigourney Weaver, and IO, which starred Anthony Mackie. In the short film Wake Up, she was also directed by OIivia Wilde.

Having a Public Life

Many columns have been written about Qualley’s love life. This is a condensed version of the information.