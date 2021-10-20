Margaret Atwood’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Author Margaret Atwood’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Author Margaret Atwood’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Author Margaret Atwood

Margaret Atwood has defended herself after being chastised for posting an ostensibly divisive piece on the internet.

The 81-year-old author of The Handmaid’s Tale had to explain to her Twitter followers that the article’s author wasn’t a “TERF,” a term coined by Dave Chappelle in his recent Netflix show to represent “Trans-exclusionary Radical Feminist.”

Many people believe J.K. Rowling, the creator of Harry Potter, is also “team TERF,” according to social media users.

Atwood’s initial tweet sparked a lot of suspicion, and she’s since clarified it, assuring those who are concerned that it’s not what they believe it is.

What did Margaret Atwood have to say about it?

The controversy began when Atwood shared an article from the Toronto Star by Rosie DiManno titled “Why Can’t We Say ‘Women’ Anymore?”

Gender-neutral language, according to the editorial, leads to “the erasure of women” and causes well-intentioned people to become “tongue-tied, lest they be labeled as transphobic or otherwise oblivious to the increasingly complicated notions of gender.”

Atwood’s tweet sparked a flood of responses online, with thousands of people commenting to the initial message. The responses ranged from defending to attacking Atwood.

The dispute raged on in the comments area, with several Twitter users chiming in with their thoughts. Katie Mack, the author, expressed her dissatisfaction with the piece and received over 12,000 likes for her reaction. “It’s not an attack on womanhood to not link gender with distinct biology,” she asserted. No one is forbidding the use of the word “woman.” When discussing biological qualities rather than gender identity, many organizations are using exact language, which is understandable. Not equating gender with distinct biology is not an attack on femininity.

October 19, 2021 — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie)

@KabbieArlish expressed her viewpoint, stating that “saying “women” is often misleading or openly exclusionary.”

You can refer to yourself as a woman, a woman, a lady, or a girl whenever and however you like. We’re only admitting that, when it comes to reproductive rights, biology, and a variety of other topics, using the term “women” is frequently misleading or overtly exclusive.

October 19, 2021 — Abbie Karlish (@KabbieArlish)

The link between the emergence of feminists and men’s initial reaction to that movement was made by blue-ticked @kejames.

