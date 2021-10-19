Margaret Atwood, author of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” has received backlash for a tweet about gender equality.

Margaret Atwood, best known for her novel The Handmaid’s Tale, has come under fire for tweeting a link to an opinion piece Tuesday morning that questions the use of gender-neutral pronouns while addressing pregnancy.

Some social media users have already compared her to J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, whom many feel is a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist). Others, including unlikely right-wing defenders, have backed Atwood.

On Tuesday, Atwood shared an article from Friday’s Toronto Star by Rosie DiManno titled “Why Can’t We Say ‘Woman’ Anymore?”

The opinion article claims that gender-neutral language, such as “pregnant person,” equates to “women’s erasure” and causes “well-intentioned” people to feel “tongue-tied” for fear of being labeled as “transphobic” or “insensitive to the increasingly complicated notions of gender.”

Why can’t we just say ‘woman’? https://t.co/ghcQDJgxWE courtesy of @torontostar Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) (@MargaretAtwood) (@MargaretAtwood) (@Margaret The date is October 19, 2021. “Read her piece,” Atwood said in response to one person’s objection over her tweet. “She’s not a Terf,” says the narrator. DiManno argued in her piece that the term “woman” is “in danger of becoming a bad word” that might be “eradicated from medical lexicon and deleted from speech” in the future. When giving instances of “woman” not being used in favor of other terms, she blamed a “infelicitous evolution of language” and “trans activism gone wild.”

DiManno also claimed that her piece is not “an argument against gender self-identification” and that she believes in LGBTQ+ equality. Rowling was also defended by her.

By publishing the article, Atwood became a participant in the discussion. In the comments thread, award-winning novelist Amanda Jetté Knox was among the first to contradict Atwood, writing: “I’m nonbinary. I’m a woman who menstruates and has given birth to three children. “When I say ‘people with periods,’ I’m referring to both ladies and myself.” “Big fan of your fiction about the risks of enforcing highly rigid bio-essentialist views about gender btw,” one caustic user said. Others, however, backed Atwood and DiManno’s argument, claiming that the word “woman” is being used “because the patriarchal culture constantly finds a means of erasing women’s rights and existences.” Meanwhile, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro appeared to back Atwood, or at the very least found an opportunity to criticize leftists. “The wokes have arrived,” he wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.