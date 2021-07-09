Marcos Matsunaga, Elize Matsunaga’s Husband: Who Is He and What Happened to Him?

Once Upon a Crime: Elize Matsunaga is now available to watch on Netflix. Elize Matsunaga, a convicted killer, delivers multiple in-person interviews for the first time in the film. The four-part documentary goes into the tragic case in which Elize Matsunaga shot and killed her husband, Marcos Matsunaga, on May 19, 2012, and offers insight on who Elize and Marcos Matsunaga were before the tragedy.

Marcos Matsunaga, who is he?

Marcos Matsunaga was a Japanese businessman who was the heir to the multibillion-dollar Yoki food corporation.

Elize Matsunaga and Marcos Matsunaga met on the escort website M.Class, where she sold herself as Kelly. Elize Matsunaga, a former nurse, was attempting to pay for her law school degree and had turned to escorting to make ends meet.

He cheated on his first wife, Elize Matsunaga, and the two stayed together for three years until divorcing. They later married and had a daughter together, Helena.

Things started to go south soon after their daughter was born, according to the Netflix documentary Once Upon a Time: Elize Matsunaga.

Elize Matsunaga revealed in the Netflix documentary Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime that she had planned to divorce her husband after he had cheated on her.

Elize Matsunaga, however, decided to give her marriage another chance after learning she was pregnant after years of attempting to produce a child.

After the birth of their daughter, though, her concerns about Marcos’ infidelity reappeared quickly.

Marcos Matsunaga, what happened to him?

Marcos Matsunaga was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, and his wife Elize Matsunaga had slit his throat. He was 42 years old at the time.

Elize Matsunaga then dismembered his body into seven pieces: the head, two arms, torso, crotch, and two legs, which she disposed of in garbage bags.

Elize Matsunaga was spotted entering the elevator with three huge suitcases containing the large bags on the morning of May 20. She then disinfected her apartment using home cleaner.

Marcos Matsunaga was last spotted on CCTV collecting pizza from the lobby the day before.

Locals in Cotia discovered his body pieces in various locations along the side of the road.