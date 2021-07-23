Marc Jacobs Shares Bandaged Face Photos, revealing that he’s had a facelift. ‘F*** Gravity,’ photo

Marc Jacobs, the fashion designer, has gotten a facelift and announced it to his 1.6 million Instagram followers.

On Wednesday, the 58-year-old New Yorker shared a selfie of his badly bandaged skull while sitting in a doctor’s office.

Jacobs is dressed in a black-and-white shirt with a blue face mask, white gauze wrapped around his head, and drainage bags tied to the bandages holding extra blood.

Jacobs captioned the photo “Yesterday,” adding the hashtags “#f***gravity” and “#livelovelift” and tagging plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono.

According to his website, Dr. Jacano, who is based in New York, specializes in micro facelifts, rhinoplasties, and eyelid lifts.

Jacobs indicated he was open to getting plastic surgery in the future in an interview with GQ in 2008, citing fellow designer Tom Ford as his influence.

“At this point, I’ve learned never to say never to anything,” Jacobs remarked. “When I look at Tom [Ford], he appears to be in fantastic shape. Whatever he’s up to, it’s working for him. I’m not sure whether he does anything, but I’m not against it.

“I want more of whatever makes me happy. If things go well at work, I’d like to make additional clothing. I want to get bigger if the gym stuff is working for me. I’d like to experiment with color if getting my hair cropped helps me look younger. As a result, I could see myself swiftly going down that road.”

Jacobs told GQ in the same interview that he had treatment done on his nose after bumping into a glass door.

“I’ve been honest about having Botox and fillers, but I can move,” Ford told The New York Times in 2019. It must be handled with extreme caution. I do it every eight months or so.”

“I’d never get a full facelift, though,” Ford stated ten years previously in an Advocate interview to promote his directorial debut, A Single Man. Men’s facelifts are a disaster.”

Jacobs has previously spoken about revamping his nutrition and fitness after years of negligence, speaking about it in a Harper’s Bazaar interview with Calvin Klein in 2010.

“I had 21% body fat four years ago,” he noted at the time. I spent a lot of time in and out of the hospital. This is a condensed version of the information.