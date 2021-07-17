Manuel Buendia Murder: Everything You Need to Know About the Case

Manuel Alcalá directed the documentary, which is narrated by Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho. Interviews with investigators, other journalists, witnesses, and individuals who knew Buenda are featured in the film. True-crime fans will not be disappointed.

Manuel Buenda: Everything You Need to Know

Who was Manuel Buenda?

Manuel Buenda was a Mexican political columnist and journalist from Zitácuaro, Michoacán.

He began his career as a writer for La Nación, the National Action Party’s official magazine (PAN).

Buenda then worked for La Prensa until 1963, rising through the ranks to become editor-in-chief in 1960.

He started his own column, Red Privada [Private Network], at La Prensa, where he covered suspected connections between organized crime and Mexican politicians.

During the 1970s and 1980s, he worked for a variety of publications, including El Universal and Excélsior.

He won the National Journalism Award in 1977 for his coverage of the CIA’s clandestine operations in Mexico, the emergence of right-wing organizations, and political corruption.

He specifically looked into wrongdoing at Pemex, Mexico’s state-owned petroleum firm.

Buenda also worked closely with government authorities, and in 1971 he was given the position of head of Mexico City’s Press and Public Relations, which he declined.

He was a former adviser to Guillermo Martnez Domnguez, the former head of Nacional Financiera, a bank run by Mexico’s Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), and he crossed paths with Gerardo Bueno Zirón, the director of the National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT). From 1973 until 1976, Buenda was the director of CONACYT’s Press and Public Relations department.

He was a part-time professor at Mexico’s National Autonomous University when he wasn’t working as a journalist.

With his wife Maria Dolores Avila, he had three children.

Manuel Buenda’s assassination

Buenda got multiple death threats during his career as a result of his frequently dangerous investigative work, but none of them came true.

Buenda got multiple death threats during his career as a result of his frequently dangerous investigative work, but none of them came true.

Buenda was fatally shot four times as he left his office in Mexico City and headed for his automobile on May 30, 1984. He was 58 years old at the time.