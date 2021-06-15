‘Manifest’ Has Been Cancelled: Why is it coming to an end — and is it possible to save it?

Manifest may be the most-watched show on American Netflix right now, but it hasn’t been enough to keep the show on NBC’s schedule. The Peacock Network confirmed on June 14 that the show would not be renewed for a fourth season, making the recent Season 3 finale the show’s final episode.

When the season finale aired, an NBC insider told This website that no decision had been made about the mystery drama’s future. According to Deadline, the decision was taken late Monday night, just hours before the show’s cast options were supposed to expire.

What was the reason for the cancellation of Manifest?

Industry insiders believed the show to be one of NBC’s “on the bubble” programs, or ones that NBC had not decided whether or not to renew and had a 50/50 chance of getting canceled or renewed.

Debris, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Manifest, and Good Girls were the four NBC “on the bubble” shows this year; the first three have now been canceled, with only Good Girls seeming likely to be renewed. This is despite the fact that it has the lowest viewership of the four shows, as well as the lowest ratings among the “important demographic,” viewers aged 18 to 49.

The cancellation of Manifest appears to be due to low ratings. Despite being the most popular of the four bubble shows, the show lost 20% of its viewers and 30% of its demographic audience this season. Though a boost in viewership towards the end might have salvaged it, that did not happen: With 2.5 million viewers, the finale was the lowest-rated episode in the show’s history, down from 4 million for the first episode of Season 3.

Is it possible to save Manifest?

Despite low ratings on network television, the show has a large online fanbase. According to Netflix’s own top 10 chart on the day it was canceled, the show was the most-watched show on the platform, breaking Sweet Tooth’s week-long reign at the top.

This has caused some fans to believe that Netflix, which previously brought back the network drama Lucifer, may be able to bring the show back. This is a condensed version of the information.