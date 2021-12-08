Man Wins Internet with Hilarious Copy of Neighbor’s Christmas Wreath: ‘This Is So Funny,’ says the narrator.

In what one fan has deemed “the cutest and funniest neighborly act ever,” a Christmas prankster delivered a unique tribute to his neighbor’s beautiful wreath.

“Imitation is the highest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to brilliance,” Oscar Wilde famously said.

If a TikTok video put online by hannahgteague is any indication, one man appears to have taken that sentiment to heart this holiday season.

I put out the wreath last night, and he had this up this morning – Hannah’s original sound

Hannah chose to hang a Christmas wreath on the front entrance of her apartment earlier this week, eager to get into the holiday spirit.

It wasn’t until the next morning that she realized her next-door neighbor had decided to actually duplicate her.

Rather than go shopping for an identical wreath, he came up with the idea of snapping a picture of hers, printing it off, and hanging the resulting image on his door, as shown in the video.

The nameless neighbor’s brilliant, if slightly strange, attempt to join in on the holiday cheer did not go ignored.

Hannah’s video contrasting the two “wreaths” had over 10 million views as of this writing, with fans praising the man’s wonderfully innovative alternative.

“OMFG Your next-door neighbor must be a hoot “designdujour penned this.

“Me thinking neighbor probably went out and got the same one but this is even better,” Steffhdz17 wrote, absolutely taken aback by the strange effort. Mle m, on the other hand, advised Hannah to “go buy your neighbor that wreath because this is so amusing.” Hannah was encouraged to “take a photo of their photo of their wreath and post it on your door” by Ayoo Benadrill, who called it “simultaneously the cutest and funniest neighborly act ever.” Others were astounded by the sheer grandeur of it all.

“Work smarter, not harder,” moonlitdivination joked, while eliz.krk agreed that the image demonstrated “minimum work great joy.”

Hannahgteague followed up with a video showing how she decided to join in by building up a Christmas card postbox outside.