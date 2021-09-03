Man quits a $100,000 job to work with Logan Paul and weeps when he is rejected.

Logan Paul recently broke a TikTok personality’s heart when he turned down his job offer after the TikToker had abandoned his $100,000-a-year job to work for the star.

Austin Wallace, whose TikTok account @aj wallace69 has over 137,000 followers, released video footage of himself approaching Paul after driving across his home state of Ohio to see him in Cleveland.

Wallace made his way backstage at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse venue on Sunday after Paul’s boxing battle against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, whom he defeated in a split decision.

However, Wallace’s dream opportunity quickly turned into a nightmare when he was flatly rejected by fellow Ohio native Paul.

Wallace fought to keep his emotions in check as he introduced the footage in his video, saying, “I just talked to Logan Paul… He was talking about making $3 million before I approached him. Every year, I earn $100,000. I’m 22, and I make $100,000, so that’s fine with me. And I’d like to act, and I’d like to do these things…

“Right now, I’m experiencing a nervous breakdown… I’m at a loss on what to do. I came up here on my own. I have family, but we aren’t really close, and I don’t have particularly close friends. There are millions of people attempting to achieve what I’m attempting to do…”

Wallace then displayed the film of himself telling YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, “I resigned my job, honestly, two days ago.” I came up here to take a chance. “I was born and raised in Ohio.”

“I just need to talk to you,” he told Paul. I’m attempting to speak about business and [obtaining]employment. “I want to work in the media.”

“Do you think you’ve got what it takes?” Paul inquired of Wallace, who replied, “I don’t.”

“Then why would I hire you?” says the narrator. Why would I do such a thing?” Jake Paul’s brother, Paul, stated.

“I can’t be a mentor right now,” Paul told Wallace. I’m a f***-up, too. You understand what I mean when I say I need a mentor. Go make some content with your friends.”

