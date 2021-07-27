Man Gets Better Seats Than Kim Kardashian at Kanye West’s Album Party

On Thursday, a TikToker posted a video of himself apparently slipping into Kanye West’s Donda album listening party.

West made headlines when he debuted his 10th studio album during the event, which was held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and attended by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Following the event, a video credited to TikTok user Thornton Drury—who goes by the handle @nonthrot—was published on Twitter, supposedly showing him escaping security by photoshopping a pass and entering the venue.

“So I decided to sneak into the Kanye West Donda album listening party in Atlanta,” Drury, who has over 56,000 TikTok followers, says in the video.

“Didn’t care or had time today to Photoshop a credential, so I grabbed a photo of one. So I’m returning to my car to retouch it.”

“I had to make it from scratch because the photo I obtained wasn’t good enough to serve as a source,” he added, as a video of each of his actions was presented. “The image was taken from a T-shirt sold at the retail booth. I printed out a photo off Twitter, sliced it up, and placed it on me.”

“From here on out, it’s just confidence and going swiftly so they don’t get a good look at the pass,” Drury remarked as he walked into the stadium.

Drury was escorted inside the event by members of the security crew, who afterwards said to the camera, “Like a charm, honey!”

Drury then released video of himself in front of West, explaining that he didn’t take footage of the other gate checks he had to pass through.

Drury stated, “I ended up right on the floor.” “I had my professional cameras on me as well, so security wouldn’t hesitate.” So I reasoned, why not attempt to get as close as I could? As you can see, I came close—in fact, I had better seats than Kim Kardashian.”

