Man dies after using adhesive instead of a condom.

An Indian guy died after using epoxy resin instead of a condom during intercourse with his former fiancée in an unusual sequence of events. His family is now requesting that police investigate their son’s death more thoroughly.

According to the Times of India, the incident occurred at a hotel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The man, identified as 25-year-old Salman Mirza, and his ex-fiancée planned to hook up once inside, but the duo didn’t have a condom, according to police. That’s when they decided to use their imaginations.

“They decided to apply this adhesive on his private regions to ensure that she does not get pregnant because they didn’t have any protection,” a top Ahmedabad police official told the publication. The duo carried the adhesive on their person on a frequent basis, according to police.

Mirza and his ex-fiancée, according to local media, were drug addicts who would frequently inhale the epoxy, which was also mixed with a “whitener.” Mirza and his ex-fiancée were under the influence of this drug mixture the night before his untimely death, according to friends, when they decided to use the epoxy as a contraceptive, according to News 18.

Mirza was discovered unconscious near an apartment complex the next day.

Mirza was transported home by a friend, according to the Times of India, but his condition swiftly deteriorated. His friend eventually had no choice but to transport him to a neighboring hospital for treatment. He died there.

Mirza had “multiple organ failure” as a result of the epoxy contraception, according to police. However, Mirza’s family believes that drug use was the cause of his death, according to News 18. Mirza is said to have passed out at some point throughout the evening, which had a significant impact on his health. The fake condom simply made things worse.

His ex-fiancée was also implicated by the family for their son’s death, and police have been urged to look into the matter further.

Deputy Police Commissioner Pemsukh Delu told the Times of India, “We are waiting for the report on the deceased’s viscera sample that was sent for forensic investigation.”

According to the New York Post, Mirza was the family’s main breadwinner, leaving behind “elderly” parents and two sisters.

